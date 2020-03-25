Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Big Brother Canada Ending Mid-Season Due To Coronavirus

Big Brother Canada Ending Mid-Season Due To Coronavirus

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Big Brother Canada has ended its’ season early due to the global health crisis. The show shared a statement on the official website about the premature wrap of the season. Filmed in Ontario, the coronavirus putbreak has put the province into lockdown. “Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Big Brother Canada' Has Officially Ended Production Due To COVID-19

'Big Brother Canada' Has Officially Ended Production Due To COVID-19 00:51

 Another one bites the dust. Just this afternoon, Global and Insight Productions officially confirmed that they&apos;re ending production on Big Brother Canada season eight due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.