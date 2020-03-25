Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes fans on Guddi Padwa with a heartfelt message

Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes fans on Guddi Padwa with a heartfelt message

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Twitter account and shared a heartfelt for all the people who are celebrating this auspicious festival. It was a message in Marathi!

But that's not all, the actress also shared a tweet assuring the audience of the arrangements made by the government for the 21-day...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ravipra70338031

Raviprakashsingh @MadhuriDixit @DoctorNene Wow Beautiful lovely ❤️ Ryan is the Best wishes you Family of Wonderful Day@DoctorNene to… https://t.co/lCFM3QGGmY 6 days ago

bolly_galiyara

Bollywood Galiyara Madhuri Dixit Nene And Shriram Nene Wishes Happy Birthday Arin #bollywoodgaliyara #MadhuriDixitNene… https://t.co/GCyONqffcg 1 week ago

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Madhuri Dixit Nene has read birthday wishes for son Arin https://t.co/mMdS7VQbQL https://t.co/OeFZbeWyfh 1 week ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey Madhuri Dixit Wishes Son Arin With Heartfelt Post On Birthday: 'Know That When I Scold You....' #MadhuriDixit… https://t.co/3UfJVc4MB9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.