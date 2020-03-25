Arjun Kapoor gives a strong reply to a user who posted an abusive comment on Kareena and Taimur's picture

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Arjun Kapoor has been battling and tackling trolls ever since he joined the Hindi film industry. From nepotism to commercial failure to even weight issues, he has taken all right up on his chin. But when trolls and comments turn nasty and unfair, he knows how to give it back.



This is exactly what happened recently when a user... 👓 View full article

