Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the third time

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night. In the second test conducted on Sunday, she had tested positive. Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K....
