Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanika Kapoor tests positive 3rd time

Kanika Kapoor tests positive 3rd time

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kanika Kapoor tests positive 3rd time, friend is negative

Kanika Kapoor tests positive 3rd time, friend is negative 01:09

 Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aayazs

aayaz TheKiller RT @timesofindia: Kanika Kapoor tests positive 3rd time, friend is negative READ: https://t.co/SD5BXwYT3Z #CautionYesPanicNo #Coronavir… 22 seconds ago

DipakBhivsan

Dipak Bhivsan RT @ZeeNews: #KanikaKapoor tests #COVID19 positive 3rd time, friend is negative #coronavirusindia https://t.co/GYusr8L9pg 2 minutes ago

RealDeshmukh

Sachin Deshmukh Why to waste test on this lady... #coronavirusindia Coronavirus outbreak: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for third t… https://t.co/5ZXvZ7ck1h 6 minutes ago

Surya25213050

surya shukla RT @moviesndtv: Singer #KanikaKapoor Tests Coronavirus-Positive For 3rd Time, Friend Tests Negative https://t.co/6ImgiSlgAS https://t.co/k… 9 minutes ago

diddymcc

Diddy McC RT @TimesFamous: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus for the third time, doctors to continue the treatment https://t.co/RP0jgRrvsi… 20 minutes ago

babuset

N V BALASUBRAMANIAN Kanika Kapoor's tests positive again in her third Covid-19 test, treatment to continue at SGPGIMS | Hindi Movie New… https://t.co/RZpy352GeQ 20 minutes ago

AaravKrishna7

Aarav Krishna Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus for the third time, doctors to continue the treatment : Bollywood News… https://t.co/J8GmOCdGmL 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.