Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may well have parted ways but the couple continues to co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. Amidst the Coronavirus health scare, Hrithik and Sussanne have decided to move in together for the sake of their kids. Both the kids stay with Hrithik and Sussanne is going to shift with them at the actor’s Juhu residence, where they will take care of Hrehaan and Hridaan during this quarantine phase. Hrithik is going to make an announcement about the same on social media too.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shreedhar9656

shreedhar Mahi RT @ZeeNews: #HrithikRoshan’s ex-wife #SussanneKhan moves in temporarily with him to co-parent sons during #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

theyouthmag_

The Youth Magazine Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moves in with him temporarily to co-parent children amid coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/PXPZA8HwjB 27 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent amid lockdown https://t.co/Kv9deuTFYY 40 minutes ago

dr_Avi_20

Primal Survivor RT @Showbiz_IT: #Coronavirus lockdown: #SussanneKhan moves in with ex-husband #HrithikRoshan to co-parent sons https://t.co/uhGX6PtMGw 44 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #Coronavirus lockdown: #SussanneKhan moves in with ex-husband #HrithikRoshan to co-parent sons https://t.co/uhGX6PtMGw 45 minutes ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent amid lockdown https://t.co/xsHRjxsWJk 52 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent amid lockdown https://t.co/jeDogkCaWV 58 minutes ago

mahmood_saberi

sabs pitfalls of a #pandemic ..sorry for #hrithik #exwife DNA (@dna) Tweeted: #HrithikRoshan's ex-wife #SussanneKhan m… https://t.co/tlHgPYnq2O 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.