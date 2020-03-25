Sussanne Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may well have parted ways but the couple continues to co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. Amidst the Coronavirus health scare, Hrithik and Sussanne have decided to move in together for the sake of their kids. Both the kids stay with Hrithik and Sussanne is going to shift with them at the actor's Juhu residence, where they will take care of Hrehaan and Hridaan during this quarantine phase. Hrithik is going to make an announcement about the same on social media too.


