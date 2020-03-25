Global  

Michael Jackson Estate Donates to MusiCares, Broadway Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help entertainment industry workers on Broadway, the music business and in Las Vegas who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
 It’s good to see in a crisis the rich and famous digging deep, Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million dollars to help feed hungry kids amid the coronavirus-related school lockdown, and put the cash towards distributing meals to children who relied on school lunches, while they self-isolate at home.

