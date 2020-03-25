Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Queen Elizabeth remains 'in good health' after Prince Charles tests positive

Queen Elizabeth remains 'in good health' after Prince Charles tests positive

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II remains in good health after her son Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News has learned.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles has coronavirus

Prince Charles has coronavirus 01:20

 Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is still in "good health".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaimSterling

sterling laim RT @karlaadam: Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus. Buckingham Palace says he last saw his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabe… 21 seconds ago

adawiyahsanadi

Robiatul Adawiyah RT @staronline: Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of #Covid19 but "otherwise remains… 2 minutes ago

HappiestDiva

Farisha RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth remains in "good health," says Buckingham Palace, adding that she last saw Prince Charles on March 12 https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

mapsofworld

MapsofWorld @AJEnglish #COVID2019 updates Queen Elizabeth II remains in good health: Buckingham Palace… https://t.co/aZSOI8RGyk 5 minutes ago

JoeyReincarnat1

JoeyReincarnated⭐⭐⭐ RT @domenicadelia22: Update: prince Charles, the 71 year old tested positive for the coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms, but… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.