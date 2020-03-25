Global  

Carolyn Purdy-Gordon Wiki: Facts About Stuart Gordon’s Wife

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Stuart Gordon, the filmmaker behind cult-favorite horror flicks, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 72. Besides a blood-curdling legacy of horror movies, Gordon leaves behind a family including his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon. Horror buffs might recognize Carolyn as the woman who is always brutally killed off in Gordon’s movies. Carolyn had […]

