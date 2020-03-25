On Lock: Big Sean Names Some Books Worth Reading To Boss Up During Your Isolation
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is giving people a reason to kick back and get their read on. The hip-hop star has stepped up to dish out a few titles to check out during the coronavirus crisis. Big Facts Sean Don went online this week to drop some serious knowledge on his fans. The hip-hop heavyweight […]
The post On Lock: Big Sean Names Some Books Worth Reading To Boss Up During Your Isolation appeared first on .
NEW YORK, NY – Big Sean sat down with Joe Budden for a recent episode of Pull Up. During the conversation, the rapper-turned-podcast host mentioned he was disappointed Sean and Kendrick Lamar decided..