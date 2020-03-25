Global  

Stephanie Grisham: 'I Don't Know How Well-Informed' Coronavirus Task Force Was of Trump's Easter Deadline

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, "didn't know how well-informed" the Coronavirus Task Force was of President Donald Trump's Easter deadline to re-open when asked Wednesday morning on Fox and Freinds by co-host Brian Kilmeade. 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Hoping U.S. Reopens By Easter

President Trump Hoping U.S. Reopens By Easter 01:33

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the latest from D.C.

