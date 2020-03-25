Sarah Ferguson says coronavirus is warning from Mother Nature hours before Prince Charles' positive diagnosis

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Hours before Prince Charles was revealed to be COVID-19 positive, his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said the world should have seen the current pandemic coming.
Charles, Prince of Wales Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Charles, Prince of Wales Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

