Ariana Grande's Mystery Man Revealed!

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is reportedly dating high-end real estate agent Dalton Gomez, and rumor has it they are spending lots of time together right now as they’re practicing social distancing at her place. TMZ is reporting that the pair have been “seeing each other for several months now.” A few months ago, Ariana was seen making [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande seeks restraining order against obsessed fan

Ariana Grande seeks restraining order against obsessed fan 00:32

 Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.

