SXSW Hands Out Film Awards, Despite Festival Cancellation Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

SXSW handed out the top awards for this year's film festival on Tuesday (March 24) despite the festival's cancellation due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this billboardbiz SXSW Hands Out Film Awards, Despite Festival Cancellation https://t.co/HX87OnOD1a 3 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music SXSW Hands Out Film Awards, Despite Festival Cancellation https://t.co/AQtjQgXhwK #billboard #musicnews #music https://t.co/YAuBtQcNTP 40 minutes ago Tim RT @Kartemquin: "Shi was there from the beginning...so her access feels completely different than this film would have in anyone else’s han… 1 week ago Kartemquin Films "Shi was there from the beginning...so her access feels completely different than this film would have in anyone el… https://t.co/yQyOVdZ3Dx 1 week ago