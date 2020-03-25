Pete Rock Remembers Music Legend Manu Dibango After COVID-19 Takes His Life

Global  

SOHH Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Pete Rock Remembers Music Legend Manu Dibango After COVID-19 Takes His LifeNew York rapper Pete Rock is putting respect on Manu Dibango‘s name. The hip-hop veteran has remembered the life of the late African musician following a reported battle with COVID-19. Big Facts Rock went to Instagram Wednesday to pay homage to Dibango’s legacy. Pete shared a slideshow of throwback Manu pics and cover art of […]

News video: Afro- Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Afro- Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus 02:12

 The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit 'Soul Makossa' died in Paris, according to a representative.

