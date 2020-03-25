Pete Rock Remembers Music Legend Manu Dibango After COVID-19 Takes His Life Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Pete Rock is putting respect on Manu Dibango‘s name. The hip-hop veteran has remembered the life of the late African musician following a reported battle with COVID-19. Big Facts Rock went to Instagram Wednesday to pay homage to Dibango’s legacy. Pete shared a slideshow of throwback Manu pics and cover art of […]



The post Pete Rock Remembers Music Legend Manu Dibango After COVID-19 Takes His Life appeared first on . New York rapper Pete Rock is putting respect on Manu Dibango‘s name. The hip-hop veteran has remembered the life of the late African musician following a reported battle with COVID-19. Big Facts Rock went to Instagram Wednesday to pay homage to Dibango’s legacy. Pete shared a slideshow of throwback Manu pics and cover art of […]The post Pete Rock Remembers Music Legend Manu Dibango After COVID-19 Takes His Life appeared first on . 👓 View full article

