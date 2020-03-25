Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus ‘Less Dangerous Than Flu’ Tweet: ‘Ann Doesn’t Understand Math. Don’t Be Like Ann.’

Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus ‘Less Dangerous Than Flu’ Tweet: ‘Ann Doesn’t Understand Math. Don’t Be Like Ann.’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus ‘Less Dangerous Than Flu’ Tweet: ‘Ann Doesn’t Understand Math. Don’t Be Like Ann.’Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon, which attempted to claim the seasonal flu is more deadly compared to the coronavirus - in the age range of people under 60 while an attached a chart that contradicted her claim.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus 'Less Dangerous Than Flu' Tweet: 'Ann Doesn't Understand Math. Don't Be Like Ann.'… https://t.co/Tayunc2au3 17 minutes ago

Tina12312

Tina RT @Pulsa48: Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu - https://t.co/REq… 31 minutes ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDIMPOTUS to 88022 Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus 'Less Dangerous Than Flu' Tweet: 'Ann Doesn't Understand Math. Don't Be Like Ann.'… https://t.co/Uz3BzKg93Y 51 minutes ago

lindaha96123336

linda hansen Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu https://t.co/CqRa4TVQBz 1 hour ago

TurnUSABlue2020

Turn Blue RT @Mediaite: Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus 'Less Dangerous Than Flu' Tweet: 'Ann Doesn't Understand Math. Don't Be Like Ann.' https://t.c… 1 hour ago

Pulsa48

Rico... “Presidents Are Not Kings” Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu - https://t.co/REq1xhxmd6 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Coulter Mocked For Coronavirus 'Less Dangerous Than Flu' Tweet: 'Ann Doesn't Understand Math. Don't Be Like Ann.' https://t.co/kCQZOybY2O 1 hour ago

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 Ann Coulter mocked after posting graph contradicting her claim coronavirus is ‘LESS dangerous’ than the flu – Raw S… https://t.co/MhvHWJlbLR 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.