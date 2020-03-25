Global  

Gov. Cuomo Hits the Senate Stimulus Bill: ‘I’m Telling You These Numbers Don’t Work’

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the senate's $2 trillion stimulus bill would be "terrible" for his state at a coronavirus press conference on Wednesday. 
News video: Senate stimulus bill would be 'terrible' for NY -Cuomo

Senate stimulus bill would be 'terrible' for NY -Cuomo 01:55

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said the $3.8 billion allocated to New York state in the Senate stimulus bill was not nearly enough to offset the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

