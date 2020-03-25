Global  

Elton John Hosting Virtual All-Star Benefit Special: See the Performers

Billboard.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Elton John will host an all-star benefit special aimed at providing some relief and entertainment for Americans locked down in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
