On Lock: Kehlani Lights Up Thirst Trap With Jaw-Dropping New Pics + TOXIC Music Video
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () R&B singer Kehlani is keeping everybody occupied during the coronavirus lockdown. This week, the West Coast crooner lit up the thirst trap with some flaming new pics and videos she edited while a little tipsy. Big Facts Last night, Kehlani took to Instagram to share two new booty-filled clips from a new “TOXIC (Quarantine Style)” […]
The post On Lock: Kehlani Lights Up Thirst Trap With Jaw-Dropping New Pics + TOXIC Music Video appeared first on .