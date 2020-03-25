Global  

5 Seconds of Summer Release 'Wildflower' Song Ahead of New Album 'Calm'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
5 Seconds of Summer are getting fans excited for their soon to be released new album C A L M! The band – Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Luke Hemmings – just released another new song, “Wildflower“. “As wildflower is slowing being released all over the world, man…. all we can say is [...]
News video: 5 Seconds of Summer inspired by industrial music on new album 'CALM'

5 Seconds of Summer inspired by industrial music on new album 'CALM' 01:06

 5 Seconds of Summer inspired by industrial music on new album 'CALM' The Australian pop group will release their LP 'CALM' on March 27, and have shared how they listened to the heavier genre of rock music to inspire the "rhythmic side" to their new tunes. Ashton Irwin told MusicFeeds.com.au: Ashton...

