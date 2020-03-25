Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Buy Face Masks & Protective Equipment for Hospital Workers

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kylie Jenner just donated one million dollars to help doctors, nurses, and hospital workers who are helping fight the global health crisis we are in. If you don’t know, there is a shortage of PPE (or personal protective equipment) for hospital care workers to adequately protect themselves. Kylie‘s doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered her [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published NY Gov. Cuomo: States, Feds Are Outbidding Each Other On Critical Medical Supplies 00:40 Doctors and nurses around the country have been forced to wear single-use face masks repeatedly because their hospitals and clinics are running out of gear. Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that states are counter-productively bidding up the prices of critical medical equipment and...