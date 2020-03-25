Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Buy Face Masks & Protective Equipment for Hospital Workers
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Kylie Jenner just donated one million dollars to help doctors, nurses, and hospital workers who are helping fight the global health crisis we are in. If you don’t know, there is a shortage of PPE (or personal protective equipment) for hospital care workers to adequately protect themselves. Kylie‘s doctor, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered her [...]
Doctors and nurses around the country have been forced to wear single-use face masks repeatedly because their hospitals and clinics are running out of gear. Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that states are counter-productively bidding up the prices of critical medical equipment and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Emmanuel Donkor #donkorsblog https://t.co/vOTSz4VFzy: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus https://t.co/K5WH9z1seu https://t.co/ggDYnERGOD 2 minutes ago
🌿Steph Philip⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Would be great if other Hollywierd celebrity outcasts would donate 2 those on the front lines instead of singing John L… 3 minutes ago
séan RT @Forbes: Billionaire Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to go toward coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/K97gxzJW4s https://t.co/GN… 4 minutes ago
PETER RT @yabaleftonline: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus » https://t.co/thtBK8CBrs 5 minutes ago
Op_bonsu RT @ameyaw112: #Covid19: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus https://t.co/bFuOq3KLkh https://t.co/rj1fGl0DBu 7 minutes ago
♡♡♡♡ RT @ksatnews: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/J8Pi1cKhC2 9 minutes ago
YabaLeftOnline Media Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus » https://t.co/thtBK8CBrs 10 minutes ago
Robert Antoshak Fashionista - Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Aid Frontline Coronavirus Healthcare Workers… https://t.co/2a5milknxH 10 minutes ago