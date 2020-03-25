Kate McKinnon Will Be Playing Carole Baskin in Scripted 'Tiger King' TV Show! Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Kate McKinnon is set to take on Tiger King, Netflix’s brand new documentary series that everyone is talking about. TV Line reports that the SNL comedian and actress is starring in and executive producing a scripted show focusing on Carole Baskin – the CEO of Big Cat Rescue who figures prominently in the Netflix doc. [...] 👓 View full article

