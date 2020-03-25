Big Sean Gets Cinematic + Announces New DETROIT 2 Album Is Coming

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean isn’t waiting around for the COVID-19 crisis to end. Instead, the hip-hop superstar has announced his new Detroit 2 album is coming. Big Facts On Wednesday, Sean Don went online to break the news to fans. He used a cinematic highlight clip of the past few years to formally reveal his […]



