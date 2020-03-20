Global  

Riot Games and co-founders donate $1.5 million to coronavirus relief

Polygon Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Riot Games Donates Over $800K Towards Coronavirus Relief In LA

Riot Games Donates Over $800K Towards Coronavirus Relief In LA 00:49

 West Los Angeles-based video game developers Riot Games have donated over $800 thousand to help aide in coronavirus relief throughout the city. 

Recent related news from verified sources

Riot Games commits $1.5 million to L.A. coronavirus relief efforts

Riot Games Inc. and its co-founders, Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, are donating $1.5 million to support local coronavirus relief efforts in Los Angeles. In...
bizjournals

Blazers pledge $1.4M for COVID-19 relief, arena employee wages

The Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday the team will make a sizable donation toward coronavirus relief efforts. Owner Jody Allen said the Blazer will commit...
bizjournals


