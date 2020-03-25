Global  

Andrew Cuomo Hits Back at False Coronavirus Attack That Trump Launched During Fox News Town Hall: 'That's Not the Fact'

Andrew Cuomo Hits Back at False Coronavirus Attack That Trump Launched During Fox News Town Hall: ‘That’s Not the Fact’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A false attack that President Donald Trump made during his Fox News town hall made its way to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's latest coronavirus press conference, and Cuomo batted it down by telling the reporter "That's not the fact, and you know it."
