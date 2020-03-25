Andrew Cuomo Hits Back at False Coronavirus Attack That Trump Launched During Fox News Town Hall: ‘That’s Not the Fact’ Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A false attack that President Donald Trump made during his Fox News town hall made its way to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's latest coronavirus press conference, and Cuomo batted it down by telling the reporter "That's not the fact, and you know it." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Trump Says He Wants Country 'Opened Up' By Easter 01:33 Trump Says He Wants Country 'Opened Up' By Easter At a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, the president said he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter." President Trump, via Fox News President Trump, via Fox News Health experts continue to warn that there will be a massive spike in... You Might Like

Tweets about this