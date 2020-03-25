Global  

Miley Cyrus & Hilary Duff Fan Girl Over Each Other on 'Bright Minded' Instagram Live

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bright Minded: Disney queens edition! Miley Cyrus had another former Disney Channel icon on her Instagram Live show on Wednesday (March 25) – Hilary Duff. The two singers and actresses gushed over each other, with Miley admitting that she used to stalk Hilary on tour. LOL! Miley also shared that Hilary is the only reason [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus wanted to copy Hilary Duff with Hannah Montana role

Miley Cyrus wanted to copy Hilary Duff with Hannah Montana role 01:13

 'Hannah Montana' star Miley Cyrus admits she wanted to be Hilary Duff and took the Disney Channel role to be more like the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum.

