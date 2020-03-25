‘I Need a F—ing Dance Party’: Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus Discuss Why It’s the Perfect Time for ‘Future Nostalgia’

Miley Cyrus chatted with Dua Lipa on Wednesday's (March 25) episode of her Bright Minded Instagram Live series to unpack the perfect timing of Lipa's album Future Nostalgia dropping this Friday.

