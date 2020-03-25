Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Cheesecake Factory Tells Landlords They Won't Be Paying April Rent Amid Pandemic Crisis

The Cheesecake Factory Tells Landlords They Won't Be Paying April Rent Amid Pandemic Crisis

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Cheesecake Factory, a massively popular chain restaurant, will not be making their rent payments in April. The company informed its landlords in a letter on March 18 that the decline of cash flow “inflicted a tremendous financial blow” to the chain amid the global pandemic, and they will not be able to make rent [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Tenants

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Tenants 00:53

 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive April Rent for Tenants Bell and Shepard own at least two residential buildings in Los Angeles through their company, Pringus Property LLC. The couple decided to forgo next month’s rent as many of their tenants are without jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. A...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonathanLanday

Jonathan Landay RT @Eater: The Cheesecake Factory tells landlords it will not be paying rents on April 1 https://t.co/AHjWusegPa https://t.co/XlAevQxwWm 1 second ago

GiovanniMario12

Giovanni Mario RT @evankirstel: 🧀 The Cheesecake Factory tells landlords it will not be paying rents on April 1 https://t.co/qIFR4haZbX #Retail #retailers… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.