Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Help Feed Children Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Angelina Jolie has made a large donation to help feed children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The 44-year-old actress has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches as their meals. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie [...] 👓 View full article

