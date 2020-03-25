Global  

Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Help Feed Children Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie has made a large donation to help feed children at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The 44-year-old actress has donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, an organization distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches as their meals. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to fund meals for vulnerable children

Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to fund meals for vulnerable children 01:17

 Angelina Jolie has donated $1 million to help provide meals to children who usually rely on school lunches, but have been unable to amid school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

