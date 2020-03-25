Global  

The CW To Stop Airing New Episodes of 'Batwoman' & 'Supergirl', To Air Re-Runs

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The CW is slowly pulling it’s shows off of the network. Batwoman and Supergirl are the latest shows to get their new episodes pushed due to the health crisis. The Arrowverse shows now join The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to pause the airing of new episodes. All of the Arrowverse shows, and many [...]
