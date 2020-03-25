Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ariana Grande Self-Isolating With New BF Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Self-Isolating With New BF Dalton Gomez

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The real estate agent has been seen in a number of the 'Thank U, Next' songstress' videos on her Instagram page amid her quarantine, although he's only ever filmed from behind.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ariana Grande has a new man

Ariana Grande has a new man 00:49

 Ariana Grande is reportedly dating Dalton Gomez, a high-end real estate agent.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Ariana Grande Self-Isolating With New BF Dalton Gomez https://t.co/8myrbJlvuL https://t.co/mVHCXt6x5S 5 hours ago

lovebscott

B. Scott Coupled Up: Ariana Grande Is Self-Isolating with Rumored New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez [Photos] https://t.co/Oo6IEm7gIg 11 hours ago

edeysal

Edey Bit rich of Ariana Grande to be lecturing on self isolating when she was caught licking food on a shop shelf https://t.co/CYTDqiXxRK 1 day ago

Raeesah90985096

Raeesah @ArianaGrande I’m wearing my 7 rings jumper while self isolating with my 2 year old son. Sending love from England… https://t.co/47cB109k1z 1 day ago

emilyvoorhees15

Emily A year ago today i got my first tattoo and went to an Ariana Grande concert and now i’m sitting here self-isolating… https://t.co/AMfVUkfLyS 3 days ago

mollyfieldxx

jjk⁷ not self isolating yet bc work🙃 but when I do imma try and learn some choreo bc what else am I supposed to do with… https://t.co/GISEW5gtRh 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.