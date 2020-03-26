Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Demi Lovato Was Spotted with Max Ehrich Last Week - See the Photos!

Demi Lovato Was Spotted with Max Ehrich Last Week - See the Photos!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is rumored to be dating actor Max Ehrich and they two stars were actually spotted together earlier this month! The 27-year-old singer was spotted picking up groceries from Los Angeles supermarket Erewhon on March 15 and Max was standing right next to her as they entered the store. The romance rumors surfaced after [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato reportedly dating soap star

Demi Lovato reportedly dating soap star 00:34

 Demi Lovato has reportedly found love again with U.S. soap opera star Max Erich.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.