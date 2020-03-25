Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Briefly Broke Up Last Year Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In a surprising turn of events, Colton Underwood revealed that he and longtime girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, actually broke up last year. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” the 28-year-old Bachelor star shares in his new memoir, “The First Time”. Colton says that [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💜🦋🧡🇵🇷💙 RT @drocktrot: Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) | Entertainment T… 8 hours ago d-rock trot Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) | Entert… https://t.co/3HpWtvg0o1 8 hours ago ★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ RT @etnow: "We're just taking it day by day right now." #TheBachelor https://t.co/OdNUKEuSil 9 hours ago Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/2CCBRIpEL3 12 hours ago Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/ATzlHE34TK 12 hours ago Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/YLJPMXTtVm 12 hours ago Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/aCQFxbXyoK 12 hours ago Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/NhzUItr7XC 12 hours ago