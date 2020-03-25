Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Briefly Broke Up Last Year

Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Briefly Broke Up Last Year

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
In a surprising turn of events, Colton Underwood revealed that he and longtime girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, actually broke up last year. “To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” the 28-year-old Bachelor star shares in his new memoir, “The First Time”. Colton says that [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Elsa050467

Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💜🦋🧡🇵🇷💙 RT @drocktrot: Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) | Entertainment T… 8 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) | Entert… https://t.co/3HpWtvg0o1 8 hours ago

morbeen4444

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ RT @etnow: "We're just taking it day by day right now." #TheBachelor https://t.co/OdNUKEuSil 9 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/2CCBRIpEL3 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/ATzlHE34TK 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/YLJPMXTtVm 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/aCQFxbXyoK 12 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colton Underwood on His Uncertain Future With Girlfriend Cassie Randolph Following Brief Split (Exclusive) https://t.co/NhzUItr7XC 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.