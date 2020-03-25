Global  

Maggie Grace Calls Out Former 'Lost' Co-star Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Maggie Grace doesn’t approve of Evangeline Lilly‘s stance on not social distancing during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old pregnant actress commented on her former Lost co-star’s Instagram after she shared that it was business as normal, despite being immunocompromised. “There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about [...]
