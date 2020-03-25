Maggie Grace Calls Out Former 'Lost' Co-star Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Maggie Grace doesn’t approve of Evangeline Lilly‘s stance on not social distancing during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old pregnant actress commented on her former Lost co-star’s Instagram after she shared that it was business as normal, despite being immunocompromised. “There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 RT @JustJared: Maggie Grace called out Evangeline Lilly about her social distancing comments https://t.co/JtgxFydfg2 25 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Maggie Grace Calls Out Former ‘Lost’ Co-star Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing https://t.co/WaL0vgbXDu https://t.co/v4dZevY78K 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Maggie Grace Calls Out Former ‘Lost’ Co-star Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing https://t.co/muilk0euip https://t.co/XRYFDpgfFY 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Maggie Grace Calls Out Former ‘Lost’ Co-star Evangeline Lilly For Not Social Distancing https://t.co/F8v8qeD43k https://t.co/PkJBBSreDl 1 hour ago JustJared.com Maggie Grace called out Evangeline Lilly about her social distancing comments https://t.co/JtgxFydfg2 1 hour ago