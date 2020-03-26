Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major topics. First, he looks at Young Chop taking a swipe at Migos and Meek Mill. Second, Fastlane looks at Slim Thug announcing he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Finally, the Brooklyn native speaks on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz having a beat […]
Slim Thug is among the quickly growing roster of people who has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday (March 24), the Houston rap vet revealed the results in an Instagram video, urging his fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
