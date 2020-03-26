Global  

Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz

SOHH Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz BeatzThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major topics. First, he looks at Young Chop taking a swipe at Migos and Meek Mill. Second, Fastlane looks at Slim Thug announcing he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Finally, the Brooklyn native speaks on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz having a beat […]

The post Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz appeared first on .
News video: Slim Thug Says He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

Slim Thug Says He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 01:46

 Slim Thug is among the quickly growing roster of people who has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday (March 24), the Houston rap vet revealed the results in an Instagram video, urging his fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Produced: Pro (Jaysn...

