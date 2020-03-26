Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major topics. First, he looks at Young Chop taking a swipe at Migos and Meek Mill. Second, Fastlane looks at Slim Thug announcing he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Finally, the Brooklyn native speaks on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz having a beat […]



The post Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major topics. First, he looks at Young Chop taking a swipe at Migos and Meek Mill. Second, Fastlane looks at Slim Thug announcing he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Finally, the Brooklyn native speaks on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz having a beat […]The post Watch: Young Chop Gets At Migos + Meek Mill, Slim Thug Catches Coronavirus, Timbaland Battles Swizz Beatz appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: HipHopDX - Published Slim Thug Says He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 01:46 Slim Thug is among the quickly growing roster of people who has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday (March 24), the Houston rap vet revealed the results in an Instagram video, urging his fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. Produced: Pro (Jaysn... You Might Like

Tweets about this