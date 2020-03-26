Global  

'Top Chef' Winner Floyd Cardoz Dies of Complications From Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The winner of '*Top Chef* Masters' season three died on Wednesday, March 25 at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey amid his battle with the disease.
News video: Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19 Illness At Age 59

Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19 Illness At Age 59 00:34

 Celebrated food chef Floyd Cardoz, an innovator in New York’s dining scene, has died from illness related to COVID-19. He was 59-years-old. Katie Johnston reports.

