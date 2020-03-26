Global  

Lucy Hale Gives Some Credit To Kelly Clarkson For Her Career

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Lucy Hale says she has Kelly Clarkson to thank for her career! The 30-year-old actress’ appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show aired this week (March 24) and she opened up about why Kelly is of the reasons she has a career. “I remember, I watched you on American Idol, and I just fell in love [...]
