Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli: Had only one day of shoot left

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Ananya Panday on Khaali Peeli: Had only one day of shoot leftI am being productive by regularly working out and reading books," quips Ananya Panday, who has been confined to her house since the last 10 days. The actor was shooting for Khaali Peeli in the city on March 15 when the cine bodies announced the temporary suspension of shoots. As a result, the Ishaan Khatter starrer has only a...
