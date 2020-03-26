Meghan McCain says Whoopi Goldberg has 'psychic abilities' after she predicted her pregnancy Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Meghan McCain returned to co-host “The View” on Wednesday for the first time since announcing she was pregnant and during her return via Skype, the soon-to-be mom revealed quite the secret she and Whoopi Goldberg had stashed away. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this