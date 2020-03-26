Global  

Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & More Join Elton John's Benefit Concert Dedicated To Front Line Health Workers

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey are just two of the musicians who are teaming up with Elton John for his benefit concert this weekend. Joining them will be Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tim McGraw for the event, called “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America”. All the artists [...]
News video: Elton John To Host Star Studded Benefit Concert For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers

Elton John To Host Star Studded Benefit Concert For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers 00:37

 Elton John and friends want to make sure America's medical professionals know how much they are appreciated. According to CNN, the superstar will host a benefit special, airing March 29 on Fox. The star-studded special will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus...

