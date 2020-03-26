Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & More Join Elton John's Benefit Concert Dedicated To Front Line Health Workers

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey are just two of the musicians who are teaming up with Elton John for his benefit concert this weekend. Joining them will be Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tim McGraw for the event, called “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America”. All the artists [...] 👓 View full article



