Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo

Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo

SOHH Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album PromoG.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean is keeping all of the attention on himself. The hip-hop star has continued to hype up his 32nd birthday. Big Facts On Wednesday, Sean Don went to Instagram with a must-see new slideshow. The pics show him throwing down on his birthday cake and plugging his upcoming Detroit 2 studio album. […]

The post Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Big Boy partners with Meals on Wheels

Big Boy partners with Meals on Wheels 01:42

 Big Boy partners with Meals on Wheels

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo https://t.co/3RHPnAdXym #music #feedly 33 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo https://t.co/JCtbPoPFFa 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo #BigSean #Detroit2… https://t.co/TUHPBYjyIU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.