Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean is keeping all of the attention on himself. The hip-hop star has continued to hype up his 32nd birthday. Big Facts On Wednesday, Sean Don went to Instagram with a must-see new slideshow. The pics show him throwing down on his birthday cake and plugging his upcoming Detroit 2 studio album. […]



The post Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo appeared first on . G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean is keeping all of the attention on himself. The hip-hop star has continued to hype up his 32nd birthday. Big Facts On Wednesday, Sean Don went to Instagram with a must-see new slideshow. The pics show him throwing down on his birthday cake and plugging his upcoming Detroit 2 studio album. […]The post Big Sean Shares Some Looks At His Birthday Celebration + DETROIT 2 Album Promo appeared first on . 👓 View full article

