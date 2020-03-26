Global  

Kathy Griffin Hospitalized for Coronavirus-Like Symptoms, But Can't Get Tested

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Kathy Griffin has been hospitalized for coronavirus-like symptoms. The 59-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 25) to reveal that she is in isolation at the hospital and to slam President Trump‘s response to the virus. She also revealed that she can’t get tested. “He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward [...]
