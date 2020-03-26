Kanika & Prince Charles’ old pics go viral

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus has not spared the Royals too, as recently it was reported that Prince Charles has tested positive for the virus. Soon after, Kanika Kapoor was dragged into the controversy as old pictures of the singer with Prince Charles went viral on the internet. Dressed in an orange ensemble, Kanika is snapped in conversation with Prince Charles. According to a news portal, these photographs belong to a royal event from 2015. However, Internet was quick to connect the meeting to their current health condition.
 England's Prince Charles is 71-year-old and the current heir to the British throne. Today, news broke that the Prince has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health. He is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms, according to Reuters. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.

