Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Courteney Cox Takes A Monica Gellar Trivia Test With Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin

Courteney Cox Takes A Monica Gellar Trivia Test With Jimmy Kimmel's Cousin

Just Jared Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Courteney Cox might have played Monica Gellar on Friends for 10 years, but she doesn’t know a lot of things about her character. The 55-year-old actress is the first to admit that during her new interview with Jimmy Kimmel in a video interview, that debuted on Wednesday (March 26). “I remember loving everybody there and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Jimmy Kimmel put Courteney Cox through a #Friends trivia test with Monica only questions. See how she did: https://t.co/iK… 25 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jimmy Kimmel put Courteney Cox through a #Friends trivia test with Monica only questions. See how she did: https://t.co/iK09bMzhVz 44 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Courteney Cox Takes A Monica Gellar Trivia Test With Jimmy Kimmel’s Cousin https://t.co/q5opcELUOJ https://t.co/bae3NB6dbP 46 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Courteney Cox Takes A Monica Gellar Trivia Test With Jimmy Kimmel’s Cousin https://t.co/KSlWeMDsnU https://t.co/xTJ01JLTFt 46 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Courteney Cox Takes A Monica Gellar Trivia Test With Jimmy Kimmel’s Cousin https://t.co/sFwAC3my8d https://t.co/sJrXYsfKRz 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.