Kanika deletes COVID-19 Insta post

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Kanika Kapoor had revealed through an Instagram post about being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, the singer has now deleted the post from her social media account, reason of which is now known. In a lengthy statement Kanika had shared, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.”
