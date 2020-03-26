Global  

Jacqueline Fernandez has a big surprise coming up for her fans in the form of Genda Phool

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Bollywood's sunshine Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to wow the audience with yet another track and this time, it's Genda Phool with Badshaah where there's a surprise for the audience- we have never seen or heard before!

The song is all set to release tomorrow and will see Jacqueline sing in Bengali, something we have never...
