Pink Reveals Her Botched Job After Drunken Self-Haircut During Coronavirus Quarantine
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The 'Give Me a Reason' songstress jokingly says she gets 'really, really, really brilliant ideas' when she drinks, which leads to her giving herself a terrible haircut while practicing social distancing.
Pink shared a glimpse of what she and her family have been up to at home while they observe the CDC-recommended practice of social distancing. — including a makeover for her husband, Carey Hart, at the hands of the pair’s daughter, Willow Sage. After realizing he wouldn’t be able to go to his...
