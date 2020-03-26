Pink Reveals Her Botched Job After Drunken Self-Haircut During Coronavirus Quarantine

The 'Give Me a Reason' songstress jokingly says she gets 'really, really, really brilliant ideas' when she drinks, which leads to her giving herself a terrible haircut while practicing social distancing.

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Pink's daughter gives father drastic haircut amid isolation 01:33 Pink shared a glimpse of what she and her family have been up to at home while they observe the CDC-recommended practice of social distancing. — including a makeover for her husband, Carey Hart, at the hands of the pair’s daughter, Willow Sage. After realizing he wouldn’t be able to go to his...