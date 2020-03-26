Global  

Coronavirus lockdown: Ayushmann Khurrana's new poem will touch your heart

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus lockdown: Ayushmann Khurrana's new poem will touch your heartThere's not much that Ayushmann Khurrana can't do. The actor is a creative and artistic soul, and can act, sing, dance, and write poetry! The Dream Girl actor has been keeping busy being creative and poetic while being under quarantine at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. While the rest of us are still wondering what to do with...
