Farah asks celebs to not post workout videos

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Since the day home-quarantine period has been observed, Bollywood actors are spending their time either by doing some fun indoor pass time activities or working out. Many celebs have shared their fitness videos on social media. However, yesterday actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Insta account to share a picture urging his fellow fraternity friends to not to upload workout videos. Now, Farah Khan has also shared a similar video asking celebrities and actors to avoid sharing fitness videos.
