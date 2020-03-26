Global  

Pawan Kalyan to donate 2 crore to govt relief fund amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 2 crores to the government's relief fund as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's relief funds and Rs 1 crore to the Prime...
